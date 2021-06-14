Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Security expert warns against using app to turn yourself into a cartoon character

By Amy-Ellen Prentice CJOB
Posted June 14, 2021 1:25 pm
Make sure you are aware of your security when uploading pictures. View image in full screen
Make sure you are aware of your security when uploading pictures. Pexels

The artificial intelligence artist app Voila allows people to turn their everyday photos into cartoon versions and though this may be tempting to do, security expert Ritesh Kotak told Global News it could also be threatening to your security as the app could be taking more than just your picture.

“If you had your location enabled when that photograph was taken, it will actually give you the latitude and longitude, in some cases, even the altitude of where that photo was taken, and that information gets uploaded to a server — in this case, the one run by this organization — and now they got access to that information,” Kotak said.

Voila states in its privacy policy that “we do not retain your sensitive personal information for longer than is required for the purposes for which the information may be lawfully used.”

“For any other content, we will entertain your request for deletion, however, there is a strong possibility that copies of any personal content will be retained indefinitely in our systems,” the policy says.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition due to the nature of the internet copies of your content, including content that you have removed or deleted from your account, may also exist elsewhere on the internet and can be retained indefinitely.”

Read more: Keep watch on your kids’ online activities while school’s out, Manitoba RCMP say

Many people all over the world have used this app to create cartoon versions of their pictures and shared them over various social media platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no evidence that this app is using the data for anything untoward but Kotak said people should be aware that their data is being shared and should know how to avoid any cyberattacks.

Trending Stories

“If you are going to use these apps just be smart about it, don’t give them access to your entire photo album, ensure that you have all the privacy enabled features on, for example, make sure they’re not collecting your location.

Read more: Canadian experts warn against Facebook’s plan for Instagram for kids

“I like to use separate email addresses and always use different passwords for different sites because we have seen sites in these apps get breached before and if you’re using the same username and password they might not be encrypting your password it might be in plain text and that’s it you’re getting breached.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kotak added that if you follow these basic principles you can use these apps in a safe way and have some fun without being victimized by these privacy breaches.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Security tagPrivacy tagcybersecurity tagAI technology tagbe safe online tagcartoon app tagviral app tagVoila app tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers