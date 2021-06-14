Menu

Money

Milestones’ parent company sells chain to Quebec-based Foodtastic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario enters stage 1 pandemic reopening' Ontario enters stage 1 pandemic reopening
Ontario enters stage 1 pandemic reopening

Recipe Unlimited Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell its Milestones chain of restaurants to Quebec-based Foodtastic Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Recipe chief executive Frank Hennessey says the deal helps the company further rationalize its portfolio to focus on large brands.

Read more: Ontario restaurants ‘scrambling’ to find new staff as some choose not to return

The company’s banners include Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, St-Hubert, the Keg, Montana’s, Kelsey’s, East Side Mario’s and New York Fries.

Foodtastic, a franchisor of multiple restaurant brands, bought the Second Cup Coffee Co. chain from Aegis Brands Inc. earlier this year.

Some of its other restaurant brands include Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Carlos & Pepe’s, Souvlaki Bar and Nickels.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
