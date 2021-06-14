Ottawa police urge caution after bear sightings in Kanata South, Barrhaven

Send this page to someone via email

Black bear sightings in Ottawa’s southwest end have police asking residents to be careful when travelling in the area.

Police said Sunday night that a bear has been spotted several times in the area of Terry Fox Drive between Castlefrank Road and Cope Drive.

In a tweet, police asked residents to avoid the area and said nearby residents to use caution if walking outdoors alongside small pets.

Numerous social media users have posted pictures in the past day of a black bear in Ottawa fields or just off roadways.

The most recent sighting has been closer to Barrhaven, as OC Transpo said Monday morning that it’s detouring Route 171 buses in the area of Earl Mulligan Drive and Fallowfield Road due to reports of a bear.

Full details about the bus detour are available on OC Transpo's website.

More to come.

