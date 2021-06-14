Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ottawa police urge caution after bear sightings in Kanata South, Barrhaven

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 9:55 am
Ottawa police are asking residents, especially those with small pets, to use caution when out walking in the city's southwest end amid a bear sighting. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking residents, especially those with small pets, to use caution when out walking in the city's southwest end amid a bear sighting. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Black bear sightings in Ottawa’s southwest end have police asking residents to be careful when travelling in the area.

Police said Sunday night that a bear has been spotted several times in the area of Terry Fox Drive between Castlefrank Road and Cope Drive.

In a tweet, police asked residents to avoid the area and said nearby residents to use caution if walking outdoors alongside small pets.

Numerous social media users have posted pictures in the past day of a black bear in Ottawa fields or just off roadways.

The most recent sighting has been closer to Barrhaven, as OC Transpo said Monday morning that it’s detouring Route 171 buses in the area of Earl Mulligan Drive and Fallowfield Road due to reports of a bear.

Trending Stories

Full details about the bus detour are available on OC Transpo’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Staying safe from wildlife on backcountry trails' Staying safe from wildlife on backcountry trails
Staying safe from wildlife on backcountry trails – May 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOC Transpo tagottawa bear tagBarrhaven bear sighting tagKanata bear sighting tagOttawa bear sighting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers