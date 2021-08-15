Canada election: Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola is in southern British Columbia.

This large riding encompasses Summerland, Princeton, Keremeos, Merritt and parts of Peachland and West Kelowna. It sits along the U.S. border.

The riding was created following a redistribution in 2012. It’s made up of parts of the former Okanagan–Coquihalla riding.

Conservative MP Dan Albas was first elected here in 2011. He held the seat in 2015, edging out Liberal Karley Scott in a tight race. In 2019, Albas won with almost 47.9 per cent of the vote.

As of 2016, the largest age bracket in this riding was 55- to 59-year-olds.

