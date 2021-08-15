SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Elections Canada

The riding of Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola is in southern British Columbia.

This large riding encompasses Summerland, Princeton, Keremeos, Merritt and parts of Peachland and West Kelowna. It sits along the U.S. border.

The riding was created following a redistribution in 2012. It’s made up of parts of the former Okanagan–Coquihalla riding.

Conservative MP Dan Albas was first elected here in 2011. He held the seat in 2015, edging out Liberal Karley Scott in a tight race. In 2019, Albas won with almost 47.9 per cent of the vote.

As of 2016, the largest age bracket in this riding was 55- to 59-year-olds.

Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Click to play video: 'Not much of a contest in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as the conservative incumbent gets re-elected quite easily' Not much of a contest in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as the conservative incumbent gets re-elected quite easily
Not much of a contest in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as the conservative incumbent gets re-elected quite easily – Oct 22, 2019
