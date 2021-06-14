Menu

Canada

Wireless spectrum auction critical for 5G kicks off this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'New innovation minister Champagne discusses where Canada stands with 5G network implementation' New innovation minister Champagne discusses where Canada stands with 5G network implementation
New Canadian federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne was asked on Tuesday about the implementation of 5G network technology, with Champagne saying it's "one of the most consequential decisions one country can make," that "national security comes first" and that Canada will "not be led into an artificial deadline" to make a decision – Jan 12, 2021

This week marks the beginning of a key event for Canada’s telecom industry as up to 23 bidders compete for federal licences used in 5G wireless networks.

But a major player will be absent from this auction, as Freedom Mobile sits on the sidelines while its rivals bid for 3,500 megahertz licences starting on Tuesday.

Freedom is Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, and competes with Rogers, Bell and Telus in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Read more: Bell Mobility adds Hamilton to its 5G network

Shaw, which has accepted a takeover offer from Rogers, will not participate in the auction.

The Rogers-Shaw deal still needs regulator approval and likely won’t close until 2022 but Freedom’s absence from this auction will likely weaken its ability to compete against the Big Three carriers.

The 3,500 megahertz spectrum works well in dense urban areas and spacious rural markets, which makes it a sweet spot for 5G networks.

 

