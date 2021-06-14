Motorcyclist clocked travelling 139 km/h in 60 km/h zone south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bowmanville, Ont., motorcyclist faces a stunt driving charge following an incident south of the city on Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were conducting radar patrol on Wallace Point Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Just after 4 p.m., an officer clocked a motorcycle travelling at 139 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

A 47-year-old driver from Bowmanville, Ont., was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 9.

