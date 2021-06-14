Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist clocked travelling 139 km/h in 60 km/h zone south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 9:15 am
A motorcycle is towed from Wallace Point Road after OPP clocked the vehicle travelling 139 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. View image in full screen
A motorcycle is towed from Wallace Point Road after OPP clocked the vehicle travelling 139 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. Peterborough County OPP

A Bowmanville, Ont., motorcyclist faces a stunt driving charge following an incident south of the city on Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were conducting radar patrol on Wallace Point Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Just after 4 p.m., an officer clocked a motorcycle travelling at 139 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Read more: Ontario government introducing harsher penalties for speeding, stunt driving

A 47-year-old driver from Bowmanville, Ont., was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 9.

Click to play video: 'Driver says mechanical issue led to backwards driving on Washington freeway' Driver says mechanical issue led to backwards driving on Washington freeway
