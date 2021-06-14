1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Main Street West in Hamilton

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Hamilton’s westside on Sunday night, according to Hamilton police.
Paramedics say a man in his 70s was transported to a trauma centre without vital signs just after 10:30 p.m. from Main Street West and Whitney Avenue.
Investigators say the 72-year-old drove his black 2019 BMW sedan into a pole.
There were no other injuries.
The crash closed Main Street overnight. The roadway reopened just before 5 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
