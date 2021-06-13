Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Canadian Military Police searching for person who attended Winnipeg Military Function in 1991

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 12:28 pm
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is trying to track down a person who is believed to have attended a Military Function in Winnipeg in 1991. View image in full screen
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is trying to track down a person who is believed to have attended a Military Function in Winnipeg in 1991. Twitter / @wpgpolice

Canadian Military Police are hoping the public can help identify a person who attended a military function in Winnipeg nearly 30 years ago.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shared a release on Twitter Saturday on behalf of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) saying the person is believed to have attended a function at the Canadian Forces Base in Winnipeg between November and December, 1991.

The release makes no mention of the person’s name or why authorities are trying to track them down.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFNIS provided both a sketch and an age enhanced sketch, along with a description of the individual.

Trending Stories

They’re said to have been about 19 or 20 years old at the time, with blue or grey eyes, a thinner but muscular build, with short dirty blond hair, some acne scars, and a “fairly strong” jaw line.

Read more: Senior military leaders went golfing with Gen. Jonathan Vance amid military police probe

On Twitter, the WPS says it’s not know if the person was a Canadian Armed Forces member, but could have possibly been part of a cadet organization.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the CFNIS at 1-877-290-1019.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWPS tagCanadian Forces National Investigation Service tagCFB tagCanadian Forces Base tagMilitary Function tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers