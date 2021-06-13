Canadian Military Police searching for person who attended Winnipeg Military Function in 1991

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Military Police are hoping the public can help identify a person who attended a military function in Winnipeg nearly 30 years ago.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shared a release on Twitter Saturday on behalf of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) saying the person is believed to have attended a function at the Canadian Forces Base in Winnipeg between November and December, 1991.

The release makes no mention of the person’s name or why authorities are trying to track them down.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the person depicted in this profile sketch. pic.twitter.com/gt9nu521ht — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 12, 2021

The CFNIS provided both a sketch and an age enhanced sketch, along with a description of the individual.

They’re said to have been about 19 or 20 years old at the time, with blue or grey eyes, a thinner but muscular build, with short dirty blond hair, some acne scars, and a “fairly strong” jaw line.

On Twitter, the WPS says it’s not know if the person was a Canadian Armed Forces member, but could have possibly been part of a cadet organization.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the CFNIS at 1-877-290-1019.