Health

COVID-19: N.B. ‘closing in’ on vaccination goal to begin loosening restrictions

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 11:46 am
Public Health reported that 74.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
Public Health reported that 74.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Getty Images

Health officials in New Brunswick say they’re “closing in” on the all-important 75 per cent first-dose target for COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Sunday, the province had 74.6 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 and older with their first dose of a vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick schedules in-school vaccination clinic in Saint John

Once the province reaches 75 per cent — or 2,775 additional people vaccinated — officials say they can begin loosening restrictions under the Path to Green plan.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine can book an appointment online or by contacting a participating pharmacy. As well, there are a number of clinics offering walk-ins without an appointment.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting seven new cases on Sunday — all of which involve contacts of previously-reported cases. Three of the new COVID-19 cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and four are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

A positive case was identified at École Marie-Esther in Shippagan. School staff are reaching out to families directly, and close contacts are being notified by Public Health.

There are currently 97 active cases in the province. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, one of whom is in an ICU. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an ICU.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick doctor accused of starting COVID-19 outbreak to sue province, RCMP' New Brunswick doctor accused of starting COVID-19 outbreak to sue province, RCMP
New Brunswick doctor accused of starting COVID-19 outbreak to sue province, RCMP
