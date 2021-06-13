COVID-19: N.B. ‘closing in’ on vaccination goal to begin loosening restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in New Brunswick say they’re “closing in” on the all-important 75 per cent first-dose target for COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Sunday, the province had 74.6 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 and older with their first dose of a vaccine.

Once the province reaches 75 per cent — or 2,775 additional people vaccinated — officials say they can begin loosening restrictions under the Path to Green plan.

It appears to be a good turnout at Moncton’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Coliseum.

Most people I’ve talked to so far are here for their second dose @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/ixuv1NBPhm — Callum Smith (@smithc902) June 13, 2021

Anyone eligible for a vaccine can book an appointment online or by contacting a participating pharmacy. As well, there are a number of clinics offering walk-ins without an appointment.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting seven new cases on Sunday — all of which involve contacts of previously-reported cases. Three of the new COVID-19 cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and four are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

A positive case was identified at École Marie-Esther in Shippagan. School staff are reaching out to families directly, and close contacts are being notified by Public Health.

There are currently 97 active cases in the province. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, one of whom is in an ICU. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an ICU.

