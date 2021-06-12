SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘We need more’: WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine needs outstrip G7 promises

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 12, 2021 5:00 pm
COVID-19: WHO chief calls inequitable distribution of vaccines a 'moral outrage'
COVID-19: WHO chief calls inequitable distribution of vaccines a 'moral outrage' – Mar 22, 2021

The head of the World Health Organization has welcomed the COVID-19 vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says “we need more, and we need them faster.”

Read more: U.S. urges WHO to begin 2nd phase of COVID-19 origin investigation in China

“The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the world’s population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

COVID-19: World has entered stage of 'vaccine apartheid', WHO head says
COVID-19: World has entered stage of 'vaccine apartheid', WHO head says – May 17, 2021

“To do that, we need 11 billion doses,” Tedros said, adding that it was “essential” for countries to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit’s host, has said the group would pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half that number coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.

Read more: ‘Scandalous inequity’: WHO says 75% of vaccines given out in just 10 countries

Tedros reiterated his target of vaccinating 30 per cent of the population of every country by the end of 2021. He said that reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by September.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
