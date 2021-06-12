Winnipeg mayor to introduce motion calling for Bishop Grandin Boulevard name change

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor says it’s time to change the controversial name of a major Winnipeg roadway.

Brian Bowman tweeted Friday that after consultation with the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee of Community Members and the Indigenous Advisory Circle, he will move a motion at City Hall next week to support the renaming of Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

The motion will also direct the city’s Indigenous Relations Division to consult with Indigenous people, including residential school survivors, elders, and knowledge keepers, on a new name that would honour Indigenous experience, culture and history.

Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin is known as one of the architects of the residential school system.

“It’s very triggering to see that name be honoured in our city,” said Reanna Merasty, chair of the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee. “We are reminded of the harms and the genocides that residential school has inflicted on Indigenous people.”

After receiving valuable input from the Chair of Welcoming Winnipeg, my Indigenous Advisory Circle, many council colleagues & Winnipeggers I’ll be moving a motion next week at committee to: … — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) June 11, 2021

…residential school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers, as well as Indigenous governments and community organizations to bring forward their proposal for re-naming Bishop Grandin Boulevard to a name that honours Indigenous experience, culture and history. — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) June 11, 2021

Councillors Vivian Santos and Brian Mayes both took to Twitter saying they would support the motion.

Renaming Bishop Grandin Blvd is an important step toward reconciliation in Winnipeg. I am in full support of this motion, our path toward reconciliation must be Indigenous-led, community-based, Survivor-centric and culturally sensitive for meaningful change.#215children #trc https://t.co/UCo1oQ3Hs8 — Councillor Vivian Santos (@Vivs4PDW) June 11, 2021

I will be supporting Mayor’s motion to rename. While I like “Elijah Harper Blvd” due to his connection w/ Dakota Collegiate, this process needs to involve broad consultations. https://t.co/NeMlEUwNqo — Brian Mayes (@B_MayesSTV) June 11, 2021

The motion from Bowman reads “while the immeasurable harm caused by residential schools cannot be undone, the truth of what occurred needs to be understood and one measure the City can take to honour that truth is to re-name Bishop Grandin Boulevard.”

Merasty said she hopes most Manitobans would support a potential move.

“I know even within the Bishop Grandin (area), that even non-indigenous people support this decision,” she said. “And I think that’s the definition of the true ally is not only understanding the harms it has inflicted, but really listening to the Indigenous population and understanding the stance they come from and the experiences that have happened to them.”