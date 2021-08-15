SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Edmonton Manning

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
The Alberta riding of Edmonton Manning. View image in full screen
The Alberta riding of Edmonton Manning. Elections Alberta

Located in the far northeast corner of Alberta’s capital, Edmonton Manning is bordered by Fort Saskatchewan in the northeast, Sherwood Park in the southeast, the corner of 66 Street and Fort Road in the southwest and CFB Edmonton in the northwest.

Voters elected Conservative incumbent candidate Ziad Aboultaif to represent them for a second term in 2019. Aboultaif beat his Liberal opponent Kamal Kadri by 18,733 votes – a margin of 34.4 percentage points. The NDP’s Charmaine St. Germain placed third, collecting 17.6 per cent of the vote.

Aboultaif, a Lebanese-Canadian, serves on the parliamentary standing committee on international trade and was previously a business owner in Edmonton.

Trending Stories

A new riding as of 2015, Edmonton Manning was made up of parts of the Edmonton East, Edmonton—Sherwood Park and Edmonton—St. Alberta ridings.

Edmonton Manning has 121,048 residents and 89,968 registered voters. Immigrants make up close to 31 per cent of the population. Cantonese, Arabic and Punjabi are some of the most popular non-official languages in the region.

Candidates:

Conservative: Ziad Aboultaif (incumbent)

