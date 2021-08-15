Canada election: Edmonton Griesbach

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Griesbach was a new riding for the 2015 federal election, comprising parts of the former Edmonton East and Edmonton–St. Albert ridings. It is located to the north and east of Edmonton Centre, reaching as far east as the Clover Bar Bridge, as far west as St. Albert Trail, as far north as 153 Avenue and as far south as Jasper Avenue.

The Conservative Party’s Kerry Diotte won the riding of Edmonton Griesbach in 2019. The Tory candidate garnered 51.1 per cent of the vote, followed by the NDP’s Mark Cherrington with 11,800 ballots.

Diotte served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on human resources, skills and social development and the status of persons with disabilities prior to the 2021 election. Before becoming an MP, Diotte was a member of Edmonton city council for one term beginning in 2010 and before that held a number of roles, including reporter and columnist, with the Edmonton Sun and other news organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Griesbach is home to 112,287 residents and 83,188 registered voters. Immigrants make up close to 27 per cent of the population, with popular origin countries including the Philippines, Vietnam and China.

Candidates:

Conservative: Kerry Diotte (incumbent)