Canada

Health Canada won’t release over 300K J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses due to quality issues

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada could get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment in June, officials say' Canada could get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment in June, officials say
WATCH ABOVE: Canada could get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment in June, officials say

The shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in April, and were held back by Health Canada over quality concerns, will not be released in Canada, the agency confirmed Friday.

Read more: Canada could get J&J vaccine shipment in June as quality concerns linger

“To protect the health and safety of Canadians in response to concerns regarding a drug substance produced at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore Maryland, Health Canada will not be releasing the shipment,” a statement from Health Canada said.

The drug substance produced at a facility in Baltimore, which was previously found to have been producing vaccines haphazardly, was used in the shipment, the statement read.

The agency also confirmed that Canada would not be accepting any more products or ingredients made at the facility.

More to come…

