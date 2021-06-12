Menu

Crime

Vancouver police officer charged with assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2021 2:15 pm
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. View image in full screen
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. Simon Little / Global News

VICTORIA – A Vancouver police officer faces an assault charge.

The BC Prosecution Service issued a statement Friday saying the charge has been approved against Const. Arminder Singh Gill.

The service says the charge relates to the arrest of a person in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2019.

The service has released no other details about the allegations.

Read more: Vancouver police officers who used ‘reckless’ force in 2016 wellness check to keep their badges

When asked what Gill’s status was, the Vancouver Police Department would only say that he remains an active member.

Gill’s first scheduled court appearance is for Aug. 16 in Vancouver provincial court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
