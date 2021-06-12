Vancouver police officer charged with assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

VICTORIA – A Vancouver police officer faces an assault charge.

The BC Prosecution Service issued a statement Friday saying the charge has been approved against Const. Arminder Singh Gill.

The service says the charge relates to the arrest of a person in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2019.

The service has released no other details about the allegations.

When asked what Gill’s status was, the Vancouver Police Department would only say that he remains an active member.

Gill’s first scheduled court appearance is for Aug. 16 in Vancouver provincial court.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

2:37 Two Vancouver Police officers disciplined following excessive force finding Two Vancouver Police officers disciplined following excessive force finding