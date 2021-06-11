COVID-19: 26 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,131, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 12 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,782, 152 of which are active.

Eight of the new cases, all of which are outbreak-related, are in Oro-Medonte, while five are in Barrie, three are in Bradford and three are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil, Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Ten of Friday’s new cases are outbreak-related, while eight are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, two are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 60.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 9.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,131 COVID-19 cases, 92.5 per cent — or 11,223 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 538,651, including 8,935 deaths.

