Health

COVID-19: 26 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario enters stage 1 pandemic reopening' Ontario enters stage 1 pandemic reopening
Restaurants owners were ready to serve guests for the first time in months as of midnight on Friday in Stage 1 of reopening.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,131, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 12 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,782, 152 of which are active.

Read more: Barrie city council extends patio hours as Ontario enters 1st stage of reopening

Eight of the new cases, all of which are outbreak-related, are in Oro-Medonte, while five are in Barrie, three are in Bradford and three are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil, Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Ten of Friday’s new cases are outbreak-related, while eight are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, two are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 60.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 9.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, administers record of nearly 200K vaccinations in a day

Of the region’s total 12,131 COVID-19 cases, 92.5 per cent — or 11,223 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 538,651, including 8,935 deaths.

Click to play video: 'From Ontario’s reopening to fully vaccinated Canadians, how will the Delta variant affect you' From Ontario’s reopening to fully vaccinated Canadians, how will the Delta variant affect you
From Ontario’s reopening to fully vaccinated Canadians, how will the Delta variant affect you
