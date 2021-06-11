Menu

Crime

‘Unruly’ bus passenger charged with assaulting an officer in Wabowden, Man.

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:33 pm
Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he threatened officers in Wabowden, Man. Wednesday. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he threatened officers in Wabowden, Man. Wednesday. Callum Smith / Global News

A man is facing charges after police say he came at an officer with a knife after being kicked off a bus in a Northern Manitoba town Wednesday night.

Wabowden RCMP were called around 11:20 p.m. after the suspect was removed from a bus due to unruly behavior.

Read more: Missing Manitoba man’s truck found abandoned, RCMP say

Police were told the man had walked into the community (which is more than two hours north of Norway House), where he was found in what police say was an agitated state, walking along Fleming Drive towards Hwy 6.

RCMP said as officers tried to approach the suspect, he pulled a knife and started walking towards one of the officers “in a threatening manner.”

Despite being asked to drop the knife and being told he was under arrest, the man refused to comply, said RCMP.

Trending Stories

The suspect tried to walk away, but officers pulled a conducted energy weapon and demanded he lie down, which he eventually did, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest three after man beaten to death, body hidden in home

The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

The investigation is still ongoing and the 30-year-old suspect remains in police custody facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

