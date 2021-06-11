‘Unruly’ bus passenger charged with assaulting an officer in Wabowden, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after police say he came at an officer with a knife after being kicked off a bus in a Northern Manitoba town Wednesday night.

Wabowden RCMP were called around 11:20 p.m. after the suspect was removed from a bus due to unruly behavior.

Police were told the man had walked into the community (which is more than two hours north of Norway House), where he was found in what police say was an agitated state, walking along Fleming Drive towards Hwy 6.

RCMP said as officers tried to approach the suspect, he pulled a knife and started walking towards one of the officers “in a threatening manner.”

Late last night, Wabowden #rcmpmb responded to report of an unruly passenger removed from a bus in the community. The suspect was located walking towards #MBHwy6. As an officer approached the male, he pulled a knife. A CEW was deployed & he was arrested. https://t.co/wLLRmoNMyp — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 10, 2021

Despite being asked to drop the knife and being told he was under arrest, the man refused to comply, said RCMP.

The suspect tried to walk away, but officers pulled a conducted energy weapon and demanded he lie down, which he eventually did, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

The investigation is still ongoing and the 30-year-old suspect remains in police custody facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

