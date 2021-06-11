COVID-19: N.B. inches closer to vaccine goal and Phase 1 of reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says just under 10,000 people now need to receive their first vaccine dose to reach the 75 per cent mark to begin Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

Also on Friday, the province announced one new case of COVID-19. The new case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Public Health says 73.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In number terms, that means another 9,664 people still need to get a shot to reach the 75-per cent figure.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is now 2,284. Since Thursday, five people have recovered for a total of 2,142 recoveries.

READ MORE: New Brunswick says more than 15,000 vaccinations needed to begin the path to green

There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 97.

Story continues below advertisement

Four patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care. One of those in intensive care is at a hospital outside New Brunswick.

On Thursday, 1,336 tests were conducted for a total of 348,837.

Cumberland County, Nova Scotia to be included in first phase of Path to Green

The province also announced Friday that Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has been added to the first phase of New Brunswick’s Path to Green.

The first phase will come into effect once 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers receive their first dose of a vaccine.

The rest of Nova Scotia will not be included until the province reaches the second phase.

1:27 New Brunswick inches toward Path to Green New Brunswick inches toward Path to Green

Under the loosened restrictions, people who travel to New Brunswick from Cumberland County; Prince Edward Island; Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Avignon and Témiscouata regions in Quebec will not be required to isolate or be tested.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said travel registration will still be required.