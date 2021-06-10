New Brunswick says more than 15,000 vaccinations needed to begin the path to green

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 and said another 15,365 people need to receive their first vaccine dose to reach the 75 per cent mark.

The province said this is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Public Health reported that 72.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Walk-in clinics are also available for those who wish to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the province, vaccination rates among staff at the province’s 563 long-term care facilities continues to increase. As of Wednesday, 77.1 per cent of long-term care staff have been reported as receiving at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Three new cases

Public Health said there’s one case in Zone 1, one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

All three of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,283. Since Wednesday, seven people have recovered for a total of 2,137 recoveries.

There have been 44 deaths associated with the virus to date, and the number of active cases is 101.

Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are in hospital in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, 1,021 tests were conducted for a total of 347,501.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

The province announced that a temporary, outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre, 135 Otis Dr., in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The testing clinic will be by appointment only and will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.