COVID-19: Active cases dip to 34 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another three new COVID-19 cases on Friday while active cases continue to decline this week.

It’s the second-straight day of three new cases, all of which were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There were seven more resolve cases which now sit at 2,023 cumulatively since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 (approximately 95.4 per cent of the health unit’s cumulative 2,119 cases).

As a result, Friday’s active case count is now at 34, down from 38 on Thursday. The current cases include 23 in the Kawarthas (down by four), nine in Northumberland County (unchanged) and two in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit also reported 765 variant cases on Thursday, one more over the last 24 hours. Total variant cases include 394 in the Kawarthas (one more), 335 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County (both unchanged).

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving two active:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Thursday, June 10, there were four active cases among inmates — down from seven reported on Wednesday and 46 cases on June 3. At least 10 staff members have also tested positive.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data for Friday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 78 — one more since Thursday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (one more), with four in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday (one more since Thursday).

Vaccination

On Friday morning, the health unit issued an appeal for youth ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the month of June. Based on the province’s schedule for second doses, youth vaccinated this month will be eligible to receive their second dose in August, ensuring they are fully vaccinated when school resumes in September.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it’s important for people of all ages to be vaccinated against COVID-19, we want to ensure that our young people are fully protected before heading back to class in the fall,” stated Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health. “Although young people may not become as ill with COVID-19 as some older individuals, they can still carry the virus and pass it on to others in their schools, families and communities. To help protect themselves and others, it’s important that our young people be vaccinated.”

2:11 How vaccinating young people could change the course of the pandemic in provinces How vaccinating young people could change the course of the pandemic in provinces – May 16, 2021

Youth are encouraged to book an appointment for their vaccination at any of the health unit’s immunization clinics. Appointments for the clinics must be booked through the provincial booking system. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in individuals aged 12 to 17 and the vaccine will be available at Health Unit clinics.