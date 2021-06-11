Possible tornado in Altona can’t be confirmed, says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A big storm that broke out in southern Manitoba Thursday night may have spawned a small tornado, but meteorologists say they haven’t been able to confirm one touched down.

The storm came into the province bringing strong, heavy winds and was accompanied by rain and hail.

People in southern Manitoba captured images and videos of the storm and shared information and photos on social media.

Started raining around 3am … poured steady from 4am Forgot this feed dish outside last night after feeding the horses.

We've gotten a wee bit of rain here this am😳 Lovely 😍 lovely 😍 🌧 rain #mbwx #manitoba #weather #mbstorm #rainclouds #rain #rainstorm pic.twitter.com/RVM1bQgL3I — Judi Watt (@JBMEquiFarms) June 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Environment and Climate Change Canada told Global News it received reports of a possible tornado in Altona, but without confirmation, it is attributing damage to straight-line winds, which can be as strong as some tornadoes.

The area saw 90 to 100 km/h wind gusts Thursday.

In and around the Brandon area, there were reports of flooding and sewer backups.

Brandon Mayor Rick Charest told Global News he was looking into the reports.