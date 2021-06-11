Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Possible tornado in Altona can’t be confirmed, says Environment Canada

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 2:45 pm
Hail the size of loonies from Thursday night's storm in Winnipeg Beach. View image in full screen
Hail the size of loonies from Thursday night's storm in Winnipeg Beach. Joe Waatainen/Supplied

A big storm that broke out in southern Manitoba Thursday night may have spawned a small tornado, but meteorologists say they haven’t been able to confirm one touched down.

The storm came into the province bringing strong, heavy winds and was accompanied by rain and hail.

People in southern Manitoba captured images and videos of the storm and shared information and photos on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Environment and Climate Change Canada told Global News it received reports of a possible tornado in Altona, but without confirmation, it is attributing damage to straight-line winds, which can be as strong as some tornadoes.

Trending Stories

The area saw 90 to 100 km/h wind gusts Thursday.

In and around the Brandon area, there were reports of flooding and sewer backups.

Brandon Mayor Rick Charest told Global News he was looking into the reports.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagManitoba Storm tagManitoba flooding tagMinnedosa tagBrandon flooding tagstormy weather overnight tagstrong winds in Manitboa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers