Guelph Nighthawks announce 2021 training camp roster

The Guelph Nighthawks have announced their 2021 training camp roster ahead of the third season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Returning players include Olu Famutimi, Corey Johnson, Kimbal Mackenzie, Myles Charvis and Marcus Anderson along with Emanual Shepherd from the 2019 roster.

Charles Kissi also returns as head coach and general manager in his third season.

The Nighthawks finished fifth in the 2020 CEBL Summer Series and Kissi has spent the off-season adding size and versatility.

“The goal every year is to improve the roster in order to compete for and win a championship,” Kissi said.

“I believe we have a strong group of people to build the environment, and the capacity necessary to get it done.”

The Nighthawks have added Isaiah Reese and Ahmed Hill from the NBA G-League, Cat Barber from Basketball Bundesliga and Marqueese Grayson from the British Basketball League.

The remaining eight players on the training camp roster include Canadians Amidou Bamba, Justin Jackson, Isiah Osborne, Jordan Henry, Mamadou Gueye, Maurice Walker, Tajinder Lall, and Shayok Shayok.

Altogether, the Guelph Nighthawks 2021 roster includes 12 players from NCAA programs, six former U SPORTS athletes, six who have represented Team Canada, four with NBA G-League experience, and 10 from top-tier European basketball leagues.

“(We’ll) be a team that on the defensive end, puts a lot of pressure on the ball and has the rim protection to do that,” Kissi said.

“On the offensive end, we’re going to be a paint-heavy team. We’re going to try to get into the paint, get to the rim, and put pressure on the defence.”

The Guelph Nighthawks tip-off their 2021 CEBL season on the road against the Ottawa BlackJacks on June 28 at 7 p.m.

The Nighthawks will play a 14-game regular season to compete for the 2021 CEBL Championship.

It’s unclear when fans will be allowed to attend home games at the Sleeman Centre due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition begins June 19🏀 The 2021 Training Camp Roster, presented by Advantage Vehicle Protection Plans. DETAILS: https://t.co/SKfrj5GA5f #NighthawksNation #OurGame pic.twitter.com/v6va3L8tH9 — Guelph Nighthawks (@GNighthawks) June 10, 2021