Calgary Shepard is located in the southeastern region of Calgary. The riding elected its first MP in 2015, following its creation by redistribution in 2012.

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec was first elected in 2015, winning the seat with almost 66 per cent of the vote. He sought re-election in 2019, winning again with 75 per cent.

The population as of 2016 was 147,520.

Candidates

Conservative: Tom Kmiec (incumbent)

