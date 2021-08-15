SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Winnipeg Centre

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
The federal riding of Winnipeg Centre. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Winnipeg Centre. Elections Canada

The riding of Winnipeg Centre is located in Winnipeg.

It is in the central area of Winnipeg, encompassing major streets such as Main Street and Portage Avenue. It also includes the intersection of the Red River and the Assiniboine River.

Winnipeg Centre was first represented in the House of Commons from 1917 until 1924, when it was abolished.

In 1997, it was re-created from Winnipeg North Centre and Winnipeg South Centre.

NDP MP Pat Martin was first elected in 1997 and held the seat consecutively until the 2015 federal election, where he lost to Liberal Robert-Falcon Ouellette, who won 54.5 per cent of the vote.

However, the Liberal hold was short-lived as the riding returned to the NDP when Leah Gazan was elected in 2019.

Candidates

NDP: Leah Gazan (incumbent)

