N.S. environment staff test Grand Lake for blue-green algae after water safety alert

Send this page to someone via email

Staff with Nova Scotia’s Department of Environment spent Thursday testing lakewater after an unknown issue at Grand Lake killed two dogs and sent a woman to hospital.

In a release Thursday evening, the province said staff was testing water samples from Grand Lake and Fish Lake, near the Wellington and Enfield areas, for two types of toxins produced by blue-green algae.

“Assisted by Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency, staff did rapid tests on the samples for the presence of the toxins,” the release said.

“The water samples will be sent to a private laboratory to test for pesticides, organic and inorganic materials, as well as petroleum hydrocarbons. The test results will be released once available. A sample of sludge found in the lake is being sent to a specialist to identify.”

Read more: Nova Scotia investigating unknown issue with Grand Lake water supply

Story continues below advertisement

Early Thursday morning, an alert was sent out warning people with water feeds from Grand Lake to stop using the water immediately.

“Do not consume, do not drink, do not bathe, do not use to cook, do not boil, do not allow pets in the water,” it said. “Do not go in the water by foot or by boat at anytime, unless this order is rescinded.”

Fire officials later confirmed two dogs had died that night — one of whom went into the lake and one of whom only went near it. A woman who went in to rescue the dog was taken to hospital.

1:51 Department of Environment investigates possible contamination at Grand Lake Department of Environment investigates possible contamination at Grand Lake

Municipal water remains safe to use, according to Halifax Water and the Municipality of East Hants.

“For those who do not have municipal water, well water is the recommended source,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Homeowners who do use a surface water supply, like lake water, must ensure the water has been properly filtered and disinfected. Anyone not on municipal water should always test their water for bacteria every six months, and for chemical contaminants every year.”

The department also said homeowners with wells that are 30 metres deep or less, and are located within 60 metres of Grand Lake, should not use their well water for drinking.

View image in full screen Cameron Deacoff, a surface water quality specialist with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, labels a water bottle prior to taking samples from Grand Lake. Communications Nova Scotia

The Municipality of East Hants spent Thursday night giving out safe water to the affected people.

Due to the Grand Lake situation, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said all types of fishing has been suspended in the Grand Lake watershed, which includes the entire length of the Shubenacadie River.

“Please avoid these areas, and remember that eating contaminated fish can cause serious illness or be fatal,” the department said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement