Canada

Emergency Alert Issued for Halifax Water Supply; one person sent to hospital

By Dave Squires Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:37 am
Emergency Alert for Grand Lake Water Supply View image in full screen
Emergency Alert for Grand Lake Water Supply.

An emergency alert has been issued for the Grand Lake water supply in Halifax County.

The alert says there is an unknown issue with the water in Grand Lake that has sent one person to hospital and animals to die.

Emergency Alert for Grand Lake Water Supply View image in full screen

Residents who get their water from Grand Lake are being asked to cease using the water immediately. Do not drink, bathe, cook, boil and do not allow pets near the water.

People are also being asked to stay away from the Lake until the alert is lifted.

Grand Lake supplies water to about 10-thousand people in Halifax, Enfield, Elmsdale and Lantz.

More information is expected Thursday morning.

