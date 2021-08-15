SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Windsor–Tecumseh

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Map of the Windsor–Tecumseh riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Windsor–Tecumseh riding. Elections Canada

The riding of Windsor–Tecumseh is located in southwestern Ontario. It encompasses the part of Essex County that comprises the Town of Tecumseh and part of the city of Windsor. It includes a portion of the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.

Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk won the riding in 2019, with nearly 35 per cent of the vote.

The riding has had a strong NDP hold, with Joe Comartin having held the seat from 2000 until 2015. The NDP’s Cheryl Hardcastle ran in 2015 and won the seat with 43.5 per cent of the vote.

Under Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, Kusmierczyk was the parliamentary secretary to the minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.

Windsor–Tecumseh’s population is 117,429, with 95,668 registered voters. Almost 30 per cent of the riding’s recent immigrants are from Iraq, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)

NDP: 

Conservative:

Green:

