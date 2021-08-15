Canada election: Windsor–Tecumseh

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Windsor–Tecumseh is located in southwestern Ontario. It encompasses the part of Essex County that comprises the Town of Tecumseh and part of the city of Windsor. It includes a portion of the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.

Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk won the riding in 2019, with nearly 35 per cent of the vote.

The riding has had a strong NDP hold, with Joe Comartin having held the seat from 2000 until 2015. The NDP’s Cheryl Hardcastle ran in 2015 and won the seat with 43.5 per cent of the vote.

Under Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, Kusmierczyk was the parliamentary secretary to the minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.

Windsor–Tecumseh’s population is 117,429, with 95,668 registered voters. Almost 30 per cent of the riding’s recent immigrants are from Iraq, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)

