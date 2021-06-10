Saskatoon Dog Rescue calls for volunteer help with upcoming rescue trip

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Dog Rescue officials say an upcoming rescue trip to a northern Saskatchewan community could bring as many as 80 to 100 dogs in, which will require more volunteers and foster homes to open their doors in the city.

President Courtney Fisher said it’s critical that people sign up on their website to help with funds or fostering so that they can bring home as many as possible.

“We don’t have a facility or a building so we work out of volunteer homes,” Fisher said.

“That’s really important to us and without these homes we don’t have the ability to bring dogs in.”

She added the same can be said with donors, especially to fund crucial veterinary care.

“Without donations, we don’t have the ability to bring in as many dogs as we’d like. Right now our vet bills are at $15,000, which is a little bit scary, especially going into a pull,” she explained.

“Because sometimes there can be some severe medical cases that we come across.”

The organization has been rescuing dogs and puppies in collaboration with remote communities since 2012.

