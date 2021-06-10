Ottawa adds new COVID-19 vaccine appointments ahead of 5K-dose shipment

Send this page to someone via email

An impending shipment of COVID-19 vaccines has allowed Ottawa to open up additional appointments in the provincial system on Thursday.

The city said in a release that it will receive nearly 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the province on Friday.

New appointments are now available in the system, open to anyone aged 12 and older in need of a first dose and anyone aged 70 and older or who received a first shot before April 18 looking for a second dose.

The extra appointments will be available between Saturday and Monday at the Infinity Convention Centre.

Residents can book the appointments online or call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The fresh doses come as Mayor Jim Watson has pressured the province for additional doses to meet demand in Ottawa.

He wrote a letter to Premier Doug Ford on Monday requesting an additional 40,000 doses for the city, citing the need for more supply as eligibility for booking second doses is expanded.

It was not immediately clear whether the extra 5,000 doses were being sent in response to Watson’s letter.

The city’s vaccine task force is also countering a report in the Toronto Sun on Thursday suggesting that Ottawa Public Health, in addition to the Toronto and Peel health units, is sitting on “large surpluses” of unused COVID-19 doses at the end of most days.

“In the case of Ottawa this reporting lacks critical operational detail,” task force head Anthony Di Monte and Dr. Vera Etches, medical officer of health, wrote in a joint memo to council.

A recent report has suggested that Ottawa is having difficulty administering vaccines and has a large surplus of doses. This report is misleading.

Ottawa residents have shown a keen interest to get vaccinated and we are doing all we can to get residents their vaccine ASAP. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Q9eFkfc05r — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 10, 2021

Ottawa has maintained a pace of administering 10,000 to 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day and is constrained in those efforts only by the available supply from the province, they wrote.

At any given time, OPH does maintain a supply of 20,000 doses as a “48-hour buffer,” which the memo said has been a “best practice” elsewhere in the province. Doing so ensures that production and supply hiccups won’t disrupt the next two days of booked appointments.

All “buffer” doses are allocated within the following 48 hours, Etches and Di Monte clarified.

Ontario, meanwhile, announced Thursday it will further accelerate second-dose rebooking to those aged 50 and older or anyone with high-risk health conditions who received a first shot on May 9 or earlier.

It also said it would prioritize its supply of second doses for regions hard hit by the Delta variant, first identified in India. Ottawa is not included among the seven hot spot regions listed.

The Ontario government released new modelling on Thursday suggesting that targeting hot spots of the more transmissible Delta variant with additional vaccines could be key to preventing a fourth wave of COVID-19 in the province.

1:15 Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14 Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14