Funeral set for the London Muslim family killed in Sunday’s attack

A funeral will be held on Saturday for the four members of the Afzaal family killed in the alleged hate-motivated attack.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Salman, 15, and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were struck and killed by a vehicle while out for a walk Sunday evening in London Ont.

The family’s nine-year-old son, who was injured during the attack, is the sole survivor and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A private visitation will take place Saturday morning at O’Neil Funeral home before the procession leaves for the Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario.

The procession will head west on York Street to Wellington and then head south on Wellington to Southdale.

It will then turn left on Southdale and headed east to Pone Mills Road and turn right onto the street where the centre is located, 951 Pond Mills Rd.

“If anyone is on the street or wants to pay their respects as the procession goes by, the family says they are more than welcome,” funeral director Joseph O’Neil said.

Although funerals in the province are capped at 50 people, O’Neil said “in light of precedent set” during the vigil on Tuesday, the Bereavement Authority of Ontario is allowing more flexibility on size in this case.

An outdoor prayer service is set to start at 1:30 p.m. with a private burial to follow.

“The public is invited until the capacity is full and they hope to have live streaming up for the service as well,” O’Neil said.

All of those in attendance will be required to wear masks and asked to listen to organizers coordinating the service.

Earlier this week, a vigil was held in the aftermath of the attack. Thousands of people came together outside the London Mosque to pay their respects and show their support for the family.

London Police have said they believe the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old London man, has been arrested and is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.