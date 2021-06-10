Heart inflammation cases higher in 16-24 age group after 2nd mRNA COVID-19 shot: CDC

Preliminary findings from two vaccine safety monitoring systems suggest a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation after the second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in 16 to 24 year olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
BioNTech CEO says no evidence found regarding possible heart muscle inflammation from PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
The limited data shows that most of the patients – at least 81 percent of them – had a full recovery from their symptoms, the CDC said in a presentation prepared for an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is meeting on Thursday.
