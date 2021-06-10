Heart inflammation cases higher in 16-24 age group after 2nd mRNA COVID-19 shot: CDC

Send this page to someone via email

Preliminary findings from two vaccine safety monitoring systems suggest a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation after the second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in 16 to 24 year olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The limited data shows that most of the patients – at least 81 percent of them – had a full recovery from their symptoms, the CDC said in a presentation prepared for an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is meeting on Thursday.

— More to come…