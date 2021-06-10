SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Heart inflammation cases higher in 16-24 age group after 2nd mRNA COVID-19 shot: CDC

By Michael Erman Reuters
Posted June 10, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Pfizer-BioNTech shot possibly linked to cases of heart inflammation in 7 teens' Pfizer-BioNTech shot possibly linked to cases of heart inflammation in 7 teens
WATCH ABOVE: Pfizer-BioNTech shot possibly linked to cases of heart inflammation in 7 teens.

Preliminary findings from two vaccine safety monitoring systems suggest a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation after the second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in 16 to 24 year olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'BioNTech CEO says no evidence found regarding possible heart muscle inflammation from PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine' BioNTech CEO says no evidence found regarding possible heart muscle inflammation from PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BioNTech CEO says no evidence found regarding possible heart muscle inflammation from PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – Apr 28, 2021

The limited data shows that most of the patients – at least 81 percent of them – had a full recovery from their symptoms, the CDC said in a presentation prepared for an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is meeting on Thursday.

— More to come…

