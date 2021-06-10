Fundraising for family of man killed in Seeley’s Bay surpasses goal

Send this page to someone via email

Efforts to raise money for the family of a man killed in Seeley’s Bay last week have far surpassed fundraising goals.

Just recently, a GoFundMe page has been started for the family of 44-year-old Colin Gill of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township, who was killed last week at a Highway 15 home.

As the OPP investigation continues with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, a provincial forensics team and Leeds County’s crime unit, friends of Gill are raising funds to support his family.

The campaign organizer, David Vincent, says he knew Gill as a fun-loving man.

“He was always the kind of person that felt it was necessary to take care of those around him and I think that one of the things I’ve personally taken away, and I know a lot of his friends have as well, is this is more of an important reminder that you need to be a good person,” says Vincent.

“Colin was always that; he was never off, he was always on and was always about taking care of the people around him.”

Gill worked at the TDL warehouse in Kingston’s east end for several years before his death.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Colin died trying to protect his family; a family that he loved and supported.”

The fundraiser has already surpassed its $5,000 goal raising more than $15,000 for Gill’s family.

Police are currently working to build a timeline of events that lead up to Gill’s death on June 1.

Jay Slade, 36, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder along with two counts of assault causing bodily harm as well as charges of indignity to a dead body.

