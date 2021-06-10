Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fundraising for family of man killed in Seeley’s Bay surpasses goal

By Megan King Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 2:53 pm
Colin Gill, 44, was found dead at a home on Highway 15 south of Seeley's Bay on June 1. View image in full screen
Colin Gill, 44, was found dead at a home on Highway 15 south of Seeley's Bay on June 1. Dave Vincent

Efforts to raise money for the family of a man killed in Seeley’s Bay last week have far surpassed fundraising goals.

Just recently, a GoFundMe page has been started for the family of 44-year-old Colin Gill of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township, who was killed last week at a Highway 15 home.

Read more: OPP look to build timeline leading up to Seeley’s Bay homicide

As the OPP investigation continues with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, a provincial forensics team and Leeds County’s crime unit, friends of Gill are raising funds to support his family.

The campaign organizer, David Vincent, says he knew Gill as a fun-loving man.

“He was always the kind of person that felt it was necessary to take care of those around him and I think that one of the things I’ve personally taken away, and I know a lot of his friends have as well, is this is more of an important reminder that you need to be a good person,” says Vincent.

Story continues below advertisement

“Colin was always that; he was never off, he was always on and was always about taking care of the people around him.”

Gill worked at the TDL warehouse in Kingston’s east end for several years before his death.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Colin died trying to protect his family; a family that he loved and supported.”

The fundraiser has already surpassed its $5,000 goal raising more than $15,000 for Gill’s family.

Police are currently working to build a timeline of events that lead up to Gill’s death on June 1.

Jay Slade, 36, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder along with two counts of assault causing bodily harm as well as charges of indignity to a dead body.

Click to play video: 'Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay' Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay
Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay – Jun 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP Investigation taggofundme page tagseeleys bay death tagVictim's Family tagColin Gill tagJay Slade tagLeeds Homocide tagLeeds murder tagThousand Islands homocide tagThousand Islands murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers