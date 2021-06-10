Menu

Canada

RCMP broke the law with Clearview AI facial recognition software: watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2021 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Privacy investigation finds U.S. tech firm violated Canadian rules with facial-recognition tool' Privacy investigation finds U.S. tech firm violated Canadian rules with facial-recognition tool
A Canada-wide investigation as found U.S. technology company Clearview AI broke privacy laws with its facial-recognition technology. Ted Chernecki reports – Feb 3, 2021

The federal privacy watchdog says the RCMP broke the law by using cutting-edge facial-recognition software to collect personal information.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says there were serious and systemic failings by the RCMP to ensure compliance with the Privacy Act before it gathered information from U.S. firm Clearview AI.

“The use of [facial recognition technology] by the RCMP to search through massive repositories of Canadians who are innocent of any suspicion of crime presents a serious violation of privacy,” Therrien said in his report.
Story continues below advertisement

“A government institution cannot collect personal information from a third party agent if that third party agent collected the information unlawfully.”

Trending Stories

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

READ MORE: Clearview AI facial recognition tool broke Canadian privacy laws, watchdogs say

In a related probe, Therrien and three provincial counterparts said in February that Clearview AI’s technology resulted in mass surveillance of Canadians and violated federal and provincial laws governing personal information.

They said the New York-based company’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the internet was a clear violation of Canadians’ privacy rights.

Therrien announced last year that Clearview AI would stop offering its facial-recognition services in Canada in response to the privacy investigation.

Click to play video: 'Investigation finds Cadillac Fairview collected images of 5M shoppers' Investigation finds Cadillac Fairview collected images of 5M shoppers
Investigation finds Cadillac Fairview collected images of 5M shoppers – Oct 29, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
