Canada

Clearview AI facial recognition tool broke Canadian privacy laws, watchdogs say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'RCMP in ‘full cooperation’ with privacy commissioner on review of Clearview AI: Blair' RCMP in ‘full cooperation’ with privacy commissioner on review of Clearview AI: Blair
WATCH: RCMP in ‘full cooperation’ with privacy commissioner on review of Clearview AI: Blair – Mar 10, 2020

A new watchdog report says Canadian use of U.S. firm Clearview AI’s facial-recognition technology violated federal and provincial laws governing personal information.

In a report today with three provincial counterparts, federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says the New York-based company’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the internet represented mass surveillance and was a clear violation of Canadians’ privacy rights.

Read more: Clearview AI to stop facial recognition services in Canada, privacy watchdog says

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

Trending Stories

The investigation by Therrien and privacy-protection authorities for Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec says Clearview AI’s technology allowed law enforcement and commercial organizations to match photographs of unknown people against the company’s databank of more than three billion images for investigation purposes.

Click to play video 'Toronto police use of Clearview AI raises privacy concerns' Toronto police use of Clearview AI raises privacy concerns
Toronto police use of Clearview AI raises privacy concerns – Feb 14, 2020

Therrien announced last year that Clearview AI would stop offering its facial-recognition services in Canada in response to the investigation.

The move included the indefinite suspension of Clearview AI’s contract with the RCMP, its last remaining client in Canada.

