Sports fields and some other city facilities set to reopen in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London is set to open several city-operated facilities — including sports fields and city hall — as the province begins to loosen some public health restrictions.

That will allow for outdoor training for both individuals and teams to begin at outdoor facilities.

The city says the Riverbank Spray Pad, located at Storybook Gardens, will open on Friday.

Work is also underway to reopen outdoor pools for limited programs at Westminster, Gibbons and Stronach parks.

The first three floors at city hall will reopen for in-person service Monday.

That includes Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act requests, burial permits, bus tickets, passes, commissioner of oaths requests, lottery, animal licences, and general information.

Story continues below advertisement

The city encourages people to book appointments through the city clerk’s office prior to visiting by calling 519-661-4530.

Read more: Top doctors in Ontario urge caution ahead of partial reopening Friday

Civil marriage ceremonies are not being offered at this time.

Public participation meetings will continue to be done virtually, and people can watch and contribute remotely.

The city says service counters at Citi Plaza and the satellite offices for Ontario Works will also reopen to the public Monday.

Ontario Works services can be accessed Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Citi Plaza, London East, Northland Mall, South London Community Centre and Westmount Shopping Centre.

Other services set to reopen at the start of next week include Tourism London Welcome Centres, parking services, as well as the city’s Cat Adoption Centre, Catty Shack.

Among the changes in the province’s first step of its reopening plan include limited retail shopping, a limit of 10 people for outdoor gatherings, and outdoor dining with up to four people per table.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a list of current services that have been impacted by COVID-19 on the city’s website, which will be updated as services are changes.