SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario to present new COVID-19 projections ahead of reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2021 6:04 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ottawa to ease quarantine rule for vaccinated Canadians' COVID-19: Ottawa to ease quarantine rule for vaccinated Canadians
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ottawa to ease quarantine rule for vaccinated Canadians. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is to release new COVID-19 projections today on the eve of its economic reopening.

New modelling will be presented at the afternoon pandemic update with the province’s top doctor.

Those numbers will come as the province prepares to enter the first step of its reopening plan on Friday, which will allow limited retail shopping and patio dining.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks and the province is moving ahead with the first step of its reopening plan a few days early.

More restrictions will loosen after 21 days if pandemic indicators improve and more people get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite positive trends, officials say they’re monitoring the spread of a more infectious virus variant.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagModelling tagontario covid numbers tagprojections tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers