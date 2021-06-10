Calgary Pride Week will feature mix of virtual and in-person events

The 31st annual Calgary Pride Week is retuning later this summer.
Calgary Pride has announced B!G Pride 2021 will take place Aug. 27-Sept. 6. The week will feature a mixture of online and in-person events and programs, which are dependent on provincial COVID-19 regulations.
BIG ART will be involved in hosting live events at the BIG ART DRIVE-IN Sept. 1-Sept. 5, which will include thematic films, live theatre and circus arts.
“We can think of no better way to use our COVID-19 safe venue than to celebrate Calgary’s diverse and creative residents as a community united in pride,” B!G ART chief imagineer Paul Magnuson said.
The week will also feature the virtual Calgary Pride Parade on Sept. 5, as well as a movie night, theatre night and music night.
A fundraiser will be held to support Calgary’s 2SLGBTQ+ community and businesses who participate in Pride Week will receive free diversity and inclusion training.
Last year, the Pride Parade was cancelled and the week-long Calgary Pride Festival was held virtually, due to COVID-19.
