Calgary Pride Week will feature mix of virtual and in-person events

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The 31st annual Calgary Pride Week is retuning later this summer.

Calgary Pride has announced B!G Pride 2021 will take place Aug. 27-Sept. 6. The week will feature a mixture of online and in-person events and programs, which are dependent on provincial COVID-19 regulations.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Pride, Trans Pride crosswalks to be repainted after ‘BLM’ vandalism

BIG ART will be involved in hosting live events at the BIG ART DRIVE-IN Sept. 1-Sept. 5, which will include thematic films, live theatre and circus arts.

“We can think of no better way to use our COVID-19 safe venue than to celebrate Calgary’s diverse and creative residents as a community united in pride,” B!G ART chief imagineer Paul Magnuson said.

READ MORE: Calgary businesses provide much-needed Pride Week support during pandemic

The week will also feature the virtual Calgary Pride Parade on Sept. 5, as well as a movie night, theatre night and music night.

Story continues below advertisement

A fundraiser will be held to support Calgary’s 2SLGBTQ+ community and businesses who participate in Pride Week will receive free diversity and inclusion training.

Last year, the Pride Parade was cancelled and the week-long Calgary Pride Festival was held virtually, due to COVID-19.