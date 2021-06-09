Menu

Crime

Kingston man targets seemingly random car with axe, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 5:14 pm
A Kingston man smashed the windows of a seemingly random vehicle in a Gardiners Road parking lot Tuesday, police say. View image in full screen
A Kingston man smashed the windows of a seemingly random vehicle in a Gardiners Road parking lot Tuesday, police say. Global Kingston

Police in Kingston, Ont., arrested a man who reportedly smashed a random vehicle with an axe in the city’s west end.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, a witness saw a man smashing the windows of a vehicle parked in a lot at 945 Gardiners Rd.

Police say when officers arrived, all but one of the windows was smashed and vehicle’s body panels were also dented.

Read more: Kingston man faces charges after robbery while carrying hatchet, police say

The man and the axe were found minutes later and he was arrested.

According to police, there appeared to be no clear motive as to why the man targeted this specific vehicle “with such aggression.”

Kingston police have charged 42-year-old  Etienne Poulin with mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

