Health

COVID-19: 5 new cases in Peterborough area as active cases remain at 28

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 5:04 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 28 active cases of COVID-19 on June 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health reports 28 active cases of COVID-19 on June 9, 2021. Getty Images file

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon, however the number of active cases remained unchanged.

In its update issued around 4:45 pm., the health unit for a second straight day reported 28 active cases. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 1,480 resolved cases (six more since Wednesday), which make up 96.4 per cent of the 1,535 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 (an additional case was added to a previous day, the health unit reported Wednesday).

Variant cases are at 711, two more since Tuesday’s update. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday, leaving two active outbreaks, both in the city:

  • Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 31 after two staff members tested positive.
  • Workplace in Peterborough (#11): Declared on May 28. Case details not available.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Wednesday:

  • Deaths: 21 — the latest on Sunday, May 30, one of four that month since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven.
  • Hospitalizations: at least 72 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — two more since Tuesday’s update; 15 required the intensive care unit (unchanged). The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centrereports as of noon Wednesday there were two COVID-19 inpatients — unchanged since Tuesday’s update. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas — unchanged.
  • Close contacts: 64, down from 65 on Tuesday and 76 on Monday.
  • Trent University: Reports no cases.
  • Fleming Collegereports no cases related to its Sutherland campus.
  • More than 53,100 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or anytime online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre and Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled June 15-17 at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

  • Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St N. (in Above and Beyond)
  • Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway
  • Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100
  • Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene
  • Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock
  • High St. Guardian, 815 High St.
  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E
  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)
  • Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.
  • Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.
  • Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.
  • Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.
  • Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.
  • Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.
  • Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.
  • Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.
  • Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

