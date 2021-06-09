Fatal motorcycle collision closes portion of Yellowhead Trail in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of a busy roadway in northeast Edmonton has been shut down due to a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist.

At 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Edmonton police said the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Fort Road were closed.

Drivers are asked to find other routes while officers continue their investigation.

Police anticipate the road will be closed for several hours.

It’s not known if any other vehicles were involved in the collision. No information has been released about the victim.

Police said more details would be released later Wednesday.

