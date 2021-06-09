Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal motorcycle collision closes portion of Yellowhead Trail in northeast Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 1:25 pm
The westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail were closed at Fort Road Wednesday, June 9, 2021 as police investigated a fatal motorcycle collision. View image in full screen
The westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail were closed at Fort Road Wednesday, June 9, 2021 as police investigated a fatal motorcycle collision. Wes Rosa, Global News

A portion of a busy roadway in northeast Edmonton has been shut down due to a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist.

At 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Edmonton police said the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Fort Road were closed.

Drivers are asked to find other routes while officers continue their investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020

Police anticipate the road will be closed for several hours.

It’s not known if any other vehicles were involved in the collision. No information has been released about the victim.

Police said more details would be released later Wednesday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEdmonton Traffic tagFatal Collision tagEdmonton roads tagYellowhead Trail tagnortheast Edmonton tagFort Road tagFatal motorcycle collision tagEdmonton motorcycle collision tagYellowhead Trail Closed tagEdmonton fatal motorcycle collision tagYellowhead Trail at Fort Road tagYellowhead Trail motorcycle collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers