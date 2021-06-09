Ontario approves $1.67M to expand natural gas lines in Selwyn Township in Peterborough County: MPP

Nearly 80 homes and businesses in Selwyn Township will now be able to connect to natural gas thanks to Ontario’s Natural Gas Expansion Program.

On Wednesday morning, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced $1,674,964 under Phase 2 of the program will support new connections to the natural gas distribution system for 77 homes and businesses in the township north of Peterborough.

“Our government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities,” stated Smith. “This new expansion of natural gas will foster economic development throughout Selwyn and drive regional growth for families and businesses.”

The Ontario government says it is expanding access to natural gas across the province to help keep the cost of energy low for families, businesses and farmers. Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program is allocating more than $234 million to support approximately 8,750 connections in 43 rural, northern and Indigenous communities.

The province says the average household could save between $250 to $1,500 per year in energy costs by switching to natural gas from costlier fuel sources. Businesses are expected to save up to 30 per cent per year on energy costs. The province says currently, about 3.6 million homes and 160,000 businesses in Ontario rely on natural gas.

“As part of our government’s plan to make life more affordable, we prioritized broad distribution across Ontario to help as many homes and businesses keep the cost of energy low, support jobs and attract new investment,” stated Bill Walker, associate minister of energy. “With Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion program, we’re putting people first and ensuring Ontario remains open for business. This will be a game-changer for these 43 communities.”

Construction for projects under Phase 2 will begin as soon as this year, with all 28 expansion projects expected to be underway by the end of 2025.

“We’re thrilled that through Ontario’s Natural Gas Expansion Program, Enbridge Gas will bring much needed and wanted natural gas in the most affordable way to more communities across Ontario, including this one,” said Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge Inc. executive vice-president and president of gas distribution and storage.

“Natural gas is the most economic way to heat buildings and water, and we are excited to work with local officials and the community to move this project forward, so residents can benefit from the cost savings, and local businesses can be more competitive.”

Since its launch in 2019, Phase 1 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program has supported projects that are forecasted to connect more than 9,000 customers, in 16 communities, to natural gas. Phase 1 and 2 projects are funded through a $1-per-month charge to existing natural gas customers.