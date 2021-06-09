Menu

Canada

Muslim Society of Guelph to hold vigil and walk for family slain in London, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Muslim community reacts to attack against family in London, Ont.' Muslim community reacts to attack against family in London, Ont.
The Muslim community is reacting to an attack in London, Ont., on Sunday that left four family members dead and a young boy in hospital. Farah Nasser reports.

The Muslim Society of Guelph is holding a vigil for the family that was run down in what police describe as an intentional act of hate.

Four of the family members — representing three generations — have died, while a nine-year-old boy remains in hospital following the Sunday evening attack in London, Ont.

Read more: Thousands attend vigil for Muslim family killed, injured in London, Ont. attack

“This attack is a result of the continuing rise of Islamophobia and should be clearly identified as a hate crime on Canadian soil,” said Muhammed Sayyed, president of the Muslim Society of Guelph.

Sayyed said that since the attack, the organization has received an “outpouring of support” from friends and even complete strangers.

The vigil is being held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. outside the society’s building at 286 Water St. and will be followed by a walk.

The City of Guelph has also lowered all of its flags on Wednesday until sunset.

The flags were scheduled to return to full-mast after being lowered for the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found in an unmarked grave at a former Kamloops residential school.

“We stand in solidarity with our local Muslim community and join them in shock and sorrow at this hateful crime,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Trending Stories

“In the face of this act of cowardice and hate, I call on all Guelphites to stand together and rededicate ourselves to building a kinder, more just, and more inclusive world.”

Click to play video: 'London advocacy group leader calls for “non-partisanship” to fight hate in vigil for Muslim family killed' London advocacy group leader calls for “non-partisanship” to fight hate in vigil for Muslim family killed
Community leads are also expected to speak during the event and everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Read more: Flags fly at half mast on Ontario government buildings for family slain in London, Ont.

In lieu of candles and flowers, the Muslim Society is asking for donations of plants to be added to its memorial garden that will be created for the family and those who have been victims of Islamophobia.

The organization has also established an anti-racism resource fund where monetary donations can be made.

— with files from The Canadian Press

