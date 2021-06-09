Muslim Society of Guelph to hold vigil and walk for family slain in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Muslim Society of Guelph is holding a vigil for the family that was run down in what police describe as an intentional act of hate.

Four of the family members — representing three generations — have died, while a nine-year-old boy remains in hospital following the Sunday evening attack in London, Ont.

“This attack is a result of the continuing rise of Islamophobia and should be clearly identified as a hate crime on Canadian soil,” said Muhammed Sayyed, president of the Muslim Society of Guelph.

Sayyed said that since the attack, the organization has received an “outpouring of support” from friends and even complete strangers.

The vigil is being held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. outside the society’s building at 286 Water St. and will be followed by a walk.

The City of Guelph has also lowered all of its flags on Wednesday until sunset.

The flags were scheduled to return to full-mast after being lowered for the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found in an unmarked grave at a former Kamloops residential school.

“We stand in solidarity with our local Muslim community and join them in shock and sorrow at this hateful crime,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“In the face of this act of cowardice and hate, I call on all Guelphites to stand together and rededicate ourselves to building a kinder, more just, and more inclusive world.”

Community leads are also expected to speak during the event and everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and social distance.

In lieu of candles and flowers, the Muslim Society is asking for donations of plants to be added to its memorial garden that will be created for the family and those who have been victims of Islamophobia.

The organization has also established an anti-racism resource fund where monetary donations can be made.

— with files from The Canadian Press

