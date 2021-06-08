Imam Abdul Fattah Twakkal calls for commitment to end racism at vigil for Muslim family killed in London, Ont. attack
Imam Abdul Fattah Twakkal of the London Muslim Mosque, during remarks on Tuesday night, called on all officials to commit to fight all forms of xenophobia, racism and discrimination after a Muslim family in London, Ont. was targeted in an attack that left four dead, one child injured. Imam Abdul Fattah Twakkal was speaking at a vigil for the family who were targeted by an anti-Muslim attack in London, Ontario.