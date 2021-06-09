Downed hydro pole slows traffic to crawl on Route 90

Send this page to someone via email

Your morning commute just got harder.

A downed hydro pole on King Edward Street between Elgin and Bannatyne Avenues means power is out in the area — including all the traffic lights.

A Global News reporter on the scene says traffic is crawling as lights are treated as a four-way-stop.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

KING EDWARD & LOGAN

KING EDWARD & 30M N of LISMORE

KING EDWARD NOTRE DAME

DUBLIN & KING EDWARD

Lights are out in all directions. Treat as an all-way stop before proceeding into the intersection.#WpgTMC #Winnipeg #Wpgtraffic pic.twitter.com/gXHxcGOiwD — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) June 9, 2021

Northbound Route 90 is completely blocked off and traffic is being rerouted.

Manitoba Hydro says about 800 customers are affected in the area, and they hope to have power fully restored by 9:30 a.m., according to their outage map.

