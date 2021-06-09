Menu

Traffic

Downed hydro pole slows traffic to crawl on Route 90

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 8:50 am
A hydro pole is the cause of traffic disruptions in Winnipeg Wednesday, June 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A hydro pole is the cause of traffic disruptions in Winnipeg Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Your morning commute just got harder.

A downed hydro pole on King Edward Street between Elgin and Bannatyne Avenues means power is out in the area — including all the traffic lights.

A Global News reporter on the scene says traffic is crawling as lights are treated as a four-way-stop.

Northbound Route 90 is completely blocked off and traffic is being rerouted.

Winnipeg police on scene Wednesday, June 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police on scene Wednesday, June 8, 2021. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Manitoba Hydro says about 800 customers are affected in the area, and they hope to have power fully restored by 9:30 a.m., according to their outage map.

Downed hydro pole slows traffic to crawl on Route 90 - image View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro/Google Maps
