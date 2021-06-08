‘An act of evil’: Trudeau denounces attack on London Ont., Muslim family during vigil

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced the vehicle attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., as an “act of evil.”

“Islamophobia is real,” Trudeau said. “Racism is real. You should not have to face that hate in your communities, in your country.

“We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way.”

Trudeau made the comments at a vigil at the London Muslim Mosque on Tuesday evening, just days after four members of the Afzaals, a Pakistani Muslim Canadian family, were killed in what has been called a “targeted attack.”

3:02 London advocacy group leader calls for “non-partisanship” to fight hate in vigil for Muslim family killed London advocacy group leader calls for “non-partisanship” to fight hate in vigil for Muslim family killed

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal were struck by a pickup truck which mounted a curb and struck the family while they were out for a walk on Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother was also killed in the attack.

View image in full screen (From right to left) Salman Afzaal, his 74-year-old mother, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal. Supplied by family

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Trudeau expressed his condolences, saying he knows the Afzaal family were loved.

“And I know they will be so deeply missed,” he said.

Trudeau said there are “no words” to ease the grief of having lost three generations of a family who were “murdered in their neighbourhood.” He said the Muslim community has made London stronger “for generations.”

“To all Muslim Canadians, we are with you,” he said. “When someone hurts any of us, when someone targets any parent or child or grandparent, we must all stand together and say no.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 London attack on Muslim family sends shockwaves across the country London attack on Muslim family sends shockwaves across the country

Twenty-year-old London man Nathaniel Veltman has been arrested and charged with murder in the attack.

At a press conference earlier on Monday, London police said they believe the Afzaal family was targeted because of their faith.

London Police Chief Steve Williams said investigators believe the attack was an “intentional act.”

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” he told reporters.

1:05 Imam Abdul Fattah Twakkal calls for commitment to end racism at vigil for Muslim family killed in London, Ont. attack Imam Abdul Fattah Twakkal calls for commitment to end racism at vigil for Muslim family killed in London, Ont. attack

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau called the act a “terrorist attack.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This was no accident,” he said. “This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the attack an act of “mass murder” and a “hate crime.”

“It was an act of terrorism against a family targeted for their beliefs and their religion,” he told those in attendance at the vigil. “This type of racism and terrorism can not and will not be tolerated. We must stand united against it. It must be condemned in the strongest terms and those who commit this type of evil must and will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said work must be done every day to ensure Ontario is a “safe and inclusive home” for everyone.

8:24 Trudeau condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in London, Ont. that left 4 Muslim family members dead Trudeau condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in London, Ont. that left 4 Muslim family members dead

“Because through this incident we have come face-to-face with the face that too many Canadians still live under the threat of racism and discrimination,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said the community suffered a “profound loss,” and called on politicians to work “across party lines” to “end the kind of violence and hatred that took these lives.”

“This was an attack on a family walking together in their community,” he said. “The actual family was entitled to the same security, the same freedom from fear and the same freedom to worship as every Canadian, and we have to commit ourselves to making sure it is a reality for all Canadians.”

Mustafa Farooq, the chief executive officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, called the attack an act of terror, and called on the government for a national summit on ending Islamophobia on an emergency basis.

Nusaiba Al-Azem, who serves as second vice-chair at the London Muslim Mosque, said the vigil was being held “chiefly by and for our community for our collective grief, and for our collective support.”

She added, though, that “at the end of the day, this event happened because of pervasive and structural Islamophobia, which is perpetuated in a systemic manner.”

More to come…