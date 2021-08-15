Canada election: Saskatoon-University

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Saskatoon-University covers areas east of the South Saskatchewan River, north of 8th Street (with the exception of the area around Sidney L. Buckwold Park) and neighbourhoods east of Warman and Wanuskewin roads on the city’s west side.

The riding, which was created in the 2012 electoral boundaries re-distribution, is largely dominated by the University of Saskatchewan campus and other university properties, with over 20,000 enrolled students.

Conservative Brad Trost won the 2015 election with 41.5 per cent of the vote; however, he lost the seat to Corey Tochor, who at the time represented part of the riding provincially for the Saskatchewan Party.

Tochor was formerly the speaker of the Saskatchewan legislature before stepping down to seek the nomination. He won the riding in the 2019 election, moving from provincial to federal politics.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas were divided up into four ridings that contained part of Saskatoon, and part of the surrounding rural areas. In all five elections, the Conservatives took all the seats.

About 16 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with the largest populations born in the Philippines, India and China.

Candidates

Conservative: Corey Tochor (incumbent)