Crime

Peterborough man, 55, charged with multiple counts of child luring

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 2:30 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring following an online investigation by police. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring following an online investigation by police. Global News file

Peterborough police say an online investigation has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man was arrested on Tuesday. Details on the investigation were not provided.

Michael Alan Baptie, 55, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old. He was also charged with driving while suspended under the Highway Traffic Act.

Napanee man charged with child luring after Peterborough police online investigation

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

Police say that to learn how to keep children safe, go to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website. If you have information related to child sexual exploitation, you can contact your local police or report to cybertip.ca.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

