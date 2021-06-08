Peterborough man, 55, charged with multiple counts of child luring

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say an online investigation has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man was arrested on Tuesday. Details on the investigation were not provided.

Michael Alan Baptie, 55, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old. He was also charged with driving while suspended under the Highway Traffic Act.

Read more: Napanee man charged with child luring after Peterborough police online investigation

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

Police say that to learn how to keep children safe, go to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website. If you have information related to child sexual exploitation, you can contact your local police or report to cybertip.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.