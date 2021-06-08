COVID-19: N.S. reporting 17 new cases, one linked to Halifax West High School

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19, and a case connected to a Halifax high school.

There are nine new cases in Central Zone, four of which are under investigation.

Among the cases under investigation is a case connected to Halifax West High School. The school is closed to students until Friday, to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the school.

Students will learn from home for now, and are recommended to get tested for COVID-19 “out of an abundance of caution” regardless if there are symptoms.

The remaining new cases consist of seven in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone. All are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia labs completed 2,536 tests on Monday. The premier and chef medical officer of health have voiced their concern over the recent low testing numbers, and have pushed for more vigilance as the province opens up.

“As excited as we are to see friends and loved ones again, please remember to keep the gatherings outdoors, keep your groups small and consistent, maintain distance between groups, get tested often, and practice good public health protocols like masking and washing your hands,” said Dr. Robert Strang in a news release.

There are currently 171 active cases in the province. Seventeen people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.

1:46 Nova Scotians who got AstraZeneca advised to get mRNA as second dose Nova Scotians who got AstraZeneca advised to get mRNA as second dose