SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Another 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday' Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday
WATCH: Ontario is moving ahead with Step 1 of its reopening plan three days early. But come Friday, you still won't be able to do a lot.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last day.

As of Tuesday morning, 181,230 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 67.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: ‘We are on track’ — Guelph’s top doc health gives COVID-19 vaccine update

In Guelph, 72.4 per cent of the population have been immunized, while 62.3 per cent have received at least a first dose in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 17,950 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 6.7 per cent of the eligible population.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Could the Delta variant put a pause on Ontario’s reopening' Could the Delta variant put a pause on Ontario’s reopening
Could the Delta variant put a pause on Ontario’s reopening

Meanwhile, public health is reporting only one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s case count to 4,447 during the pandemic.

Trending Stories

Active cases fell by 11 from the previous day to 68 with another 12 recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,338 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported as its case count remained at 1,634.

The number of active cases fell to 21 with another three people recovering from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Total resolved cases increased to 1,573 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

Read more: Delta variant will likely become main strain in Ontario, but vaccines can stop spread

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 28.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent.

There are 14 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Sunday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers