Another 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last day.

As of Tuesday morning, 181,230 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 67.4 per cent of the eligible population.

In Guelph, 72.4 per cent of the population have been immunized, while 62.3 per cent have received at least a first dose in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 17,950 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 6.7 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting only one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s case count to 4,447 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by 11 from the previous day to 68 with another 12 recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,338 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported as its case count remained at 1,634.

The number of active cases fell to 21 with another three people recovering from the virus.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,573 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 28.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent.

There are 14 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Sunday.

