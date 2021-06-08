Menu

Canada

Police search for missing Calgary mother last seen in Pineridge

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 1:30 pm
Justine Taypotat, 35, was last seen in the community of Pineridge at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31. View image in full screen
Justine Taypotat, 35, was last seen in the community of Pineridge at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are searching for a young mother who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Justine Taypotat, 35, was last seen in the community of Pineridge at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

A post shared by the Bear Clan Patrol on Facebook indicates Taypotat “mentioned she was getting cat food at the store and would be back shortly.”

Taypotat’s family reported her missing on Friday.

“It is out of character for her to not be in contact with friends and family, including her children she loves dearly,” the Bear Clan’s Facebook post said.

Taypotat is described as being five feet two inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Read more: Alberta men begin walk to Ottawa to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls

She has a tattoo on her upper right arm with the name “Sherman” and a birthmark on her left cheek.

At the time she was last seen, Taypotat was wearing a black shirt, black spandex pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or movements after May 31 is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
